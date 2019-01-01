Wagner departs Huddersfield by 'mutual consent' with club rock bottom of Premier League

The German leaves the Terriers after just over three years in charge at John Smith's Stadium

Head coach David Wagner has left Huddersfield by 'mutual consent', the Yorkshire club have confirmed.

The 47-year-old leaves with the Terriers seven points adrift of safety at the bottom of the Premier League having won just two of their 22 league games so far this season.

Wagner held talks over his future with the board of directors where it was agreed stepping down was "the correct move for the future of the club."

Speaking about Wagner's departure, Huddersfield Town Chairman Dean Hoyle told the club's official website. “As I had said previously, I had no intention of sacking David this season. Subsequently David – being the great man he is – came to us and made it clear that he needs a break from the rigours of football management.

“We discussed making that change immediately, but he also made it clear that he would give his all for the rest of this season before departing in the summer if we preferred. After a long discussion we all felt that David staying at the club until the end of the season was best, but we’ve kept discussions open and we all now feel that the time is right to part ways.

“I know the term ‘mutual consent’ is often a byword for the manager being sacked in professional football, but this is a truly joint decision. David has a real, genuine love for this club and, like me, his foremost concern in our talks has been to establish what is best for Huddersfield Town."

Wagner succeeded Chris Powell at the John Smith’s Stadium in November 2015 having left his role as Borussia Dortmund reserve coach.

Huddersfield were 18th in the Championship when Wagner arrived, with the German guiding them to a 19th place finish at the end of the season.

The following campaign the Terriers finished fifth before securing promotion to the Premier League for the first time via the play-offs.

Wagner successfully guided the club to Premier League safety last season, finishing 16th in their first top-flight campaign since 1972.

However, the Yorkshire club have found life much tougher this time around, failing to win any of their first 10 league games.

Two wins in three matches in November looked to have kick-started their season but the club then suffered nine straight defeats in all competitions, a run only ended by a goalless draw against Cardiff last weekend.

Goals have been a particular problem, with Huddersfield scoring just 13 times in 22 Premier League matches so far.

The club have confirmed that Under-23 coach Mark Hudson will take charge of the side for Sunday’s visit of champions Manchester City as they begin the hunt for Wagner’s successor.