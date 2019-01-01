Wafu Cup: Ghana defeat Burkina Faso on penalties to reach semi-finals

The game was settled in a shootout following a 1-1 draw in Thies on Friday

Reigning Wafu Cup champions defeated Burkina Faso 5-4 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in their quarter-final in Thies on Friday to advance to the tournament semi-finals.

Ilias Tiendrebeogo opened the scoring for Ghana in the fourth minute following some fine work from Mody Cisse, but the latter was soon replaced through injury as the Stallions lost a key threat.

Ghana steadily grew into the game, and equalised through captain Shafiu Mumuni in the 38th minute after he was played in by Joseph Esso.

Both sides enjoyed spells of prominence in the second half, which was marred by injury to Ibrahim Moro following a high foot from Moustapha Ouedraogo.

In the day’s earlier kickoff, The Gambia advanced to the semi-final of the plate competition with a 4-2 penalty shootout victory following a 0-0 draw.

The Scorpions had the best chance of a cagey contest 12 minutes from time, but Muhammed Samba could only fire wide after being played in by substitute Momodou Bojang.

The Gambia had dropped into the plate competition after being defeated by Ghana in the first round, while Mauritania were dispatched by Burkina Faso, also following a penalty shootout loss.

The tiny West African nation will now advance to play the winner of vs Cape Verde in the plate semi-final.