VOTE NOW: Goal Ultimate 11 powered by FIFA 22- Who is the best attacking midfielder in the world?

We at Goal.com have teamed up with the gaming series FIFA 22 to identify the top 11 players existing in the game today.

Join us in the poll sponsored by FIFA 22 and vote for your favorite attacking midfielder (off the five below) but before that here is a quick snippet on the players:

Kevin De Bruyne | FIFA 22 Rating: 91 | In addition to his extraordinary attacking qualifications, De Bruyne became more complete with Guardiola, after he became an active participant in the defensive work with his distinctive movements and continuous pressure. One of the best players in his position but in the world.

Bruno Fernandes | FIFA 22 Rating: 88 | Since his arrival at Manchester United, Bruno Fernandes has managed to make a qualitative leap in the quality of the team, transforming, in one season, into the most important player in Solskjaer's system. Tactically intelligent, with a leadership spirit and a great ability to create play and score goals.

Thomas Muller | FIFA 22 Rating: 87 | One of the players who made Bayern Munich's achievement last season after he regained his full level and became a machine for passing decisive balls and even scoring them. A milestone in Bayern Munich.

Paulo Dybala | FIFA 22 Rating: 87 | A continuous development of his wonderful talent, which puts him today among the best players in the world. Playing him alongside legends like Messi and Ronaldo will help him grow more and maybe one day become a player of their size.

Marcos Llorente | FIFA Rating 21:86| Last season was a milestone in Llorente's career, especially with his offensive recruitment by Diego Simeone. He showed great potential with the Spanish champions