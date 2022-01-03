VOTE NOW: Goal Ultimate 11 powered by FIFA 22 - Who is the best coach in the world?

We at Goal.com have teamed up with the gaming series FIFA 22 to identify the top 11 players and coach existing in the game today.



Join us in the poll sponsored by FIFA 22 and vote for your favorite manger (off the five below) but before that here is a quick snippet on them:



Jamal Belmadi | Reaching the top is not success, but the continuity at the top that matters, and this is what's happening with Algeria coach Jamal Belmadi, who leads the Greens steadily towards unprecedented African glory



Pep Guardiola | Pep continues to break records with Manchester City in England, and despite the failure of the Champions League final, he remains an extraordinary candidate for the best coaches award due to the success of his playing style, his development of players and the way he harms his opponents.



Lionel Scaloni | The father of La Scaloneta, the man who delivered glory to the Argetinian, Lionel Scaloni was at the heart of a team that worked to get it’s revenge in Brazil and get crowned by the Copa America Title, this man will forever be remembered in Argentinian football history.



Roberto Mancini | guiding Italy from the misery of not qualifying to WC 2018 to being crowned Euro 2020 Champions, Mancini did it in a very special and deadly way, beating the record of unbeaten run of the likes of both Brazil and Spain



Thomas Tuchel | From a sacked manager by Paris Saint-Germain to a coach who receives a broken team and help him to be crowned with Champions League trophy at the expense of Manchester City - Pep Guardiola, this very big achievement in a short period of time that qualifies him to be the best world coaches

