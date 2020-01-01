VOTE NOW: Goal Ultimate 11 powered by FIFA 21 - Who is the best left center back in the world?

We want to know who the best right center back is in the game currently

As you are aware, our readers recently voted on who the best goal keeeper and right back is as we at Goal.com team up with the gaming serires FIFA 21 to identify the top 11 players exisiting in the game today.

Join us in the poll sponsored by FIFA 21 and vote for your favorite left center back below but before that here is a quick snippet on some of the players:

Clément Lenglet: Lenglet has mastered his position in recent years, and his composure with the ball and aerial abilities has improved significantly. Overall FIFA 21 rating: 85

Giorgio Chiellini: The Italian is an example of a true leader with one significant quality – able to remain calm regardless of the situation. A rough and robust number 3, Chiellini is all that you could ask for of a defender.Overall FIFA 21 rating: 87

Aymeric Laporte: Suited to the left side of a centre-back pairing, Laporte distributes the ball quickly and with the minimum of fuss.The balance he provides is critical to Guardiola’s philosophy of passing through the lines at speed. Overall FIFA 21 rating: 87

Kalidou Koulibaly: Physically, Koulibaly is a giant at 1.95 metres. He’s very strong and strong in the air. Koulibaly is not just aggressive, he also takes any space granted to him by running into it. Overall FIFA 21 rating: 88

David Alaba: It’s a transformation that's been five years in the making, but Pep Guardiola’s prediction that all-rounder David Alaba can become one of the world’s best centre-backs may just have come to pass.. Overall FIFA 21 rating: 84