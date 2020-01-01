'Vodka became my best friend' - Sneijder regrets 'rock-and-roll' lifestyle at Real Madrid

The 36-year-old former Netherlands international admits success went to his head in the Spanish capital, where he was "worshipped"

Former star Wesley Sneijder admits that he has regrets over the “rock-and-roll” lifestyle he had during his time at Santiago Bernabeu.

The ex- international playmaker joined Los Blancos from in 2007 for €27 million (£24.5m/$30m) but departed two years later for €15m to .

While he struggled at the Spanish giants, he excelled in , leading Inter to the in 2010 – a year in which many critics felt he would have been a worthy winner of the Ballon d’Or.

Sneijder has admitted that his strong form in Milan only arrived after a learning curve in ’s capital.

“I was young and enjoyed the success and attention,” he explains in his new autobiography, which is published on Friday.

“It must have gone wrong there -- later. No drugs, but alcohol and 'rock and roll'. I got used to that, as one of the stars... You are worshipped as a Real player.

“All your mis-steps are instantly forgiven because of your status and popularity. Even if I rolled over the street and spent thousands of euros, or gave rounds to the whole bar. I cannot say that I resisted enough.”

Compatriots Arjen Robben and Ruud van Nistelrooy, who were at Madrid at the same, encouraging him to change his lifestyle, which he says he thought he could disguise with his excellence on the ball.

“I still played a lot, but not so good and sharply, less concentrated. My attitude was unworthy of Real Madrid. I lied to myself that it was going well and I held my own by my football intelligence. Physically I deteriorated. I ran less, covered up a lot with my technique and my kicking technique. I also thought no one noticed,” he said.

The 36-year-old turned out 66 times and scored 11 goals in all competitions with Real, helping them to win in 2007-08.

His career took him to Inter, , Nice and Al-Gharafa, while he played 134 times for the Netherlands international side, scoring 31 goals in total while helping them to a third placed finish at the 2010 World Cup.