Vitesse keen on Musonda stay as Chelsea weigh up youngster's options

The Blues youngster has had a season out with injury but that has not deterred the Eredivisie club from trying to sign him again for next season

Vitesse are keen to extend Charly Musonda's season-long loan deal from for another year, but the Blues want to see what other options come up for their starlet, Goal understands.

The Eredivisie side have not been able to use Musonda yet this season after he was injured in a friendly earlier in the campaign, but they still believe that he can make a significant contribution to their efforts next year.

Chelsea have a special relationship with Vitesse, which acts as an unofficial feeder club for them, but they are keen to see if a bigger club comes in for a talent that they have high hopes for.

The 22-year-old's progress has been slower than many might have imagined after three successive failed loan moves, with his second spell at being followed by disappointing spells at and now Vitesse.

Musonda has played just sixteen times across his last three loan spells while making two starts and five further substitute appearances under Antonio Conte at Chelsea.

The youngster is also keen to look for an opportunity to return to west London and impress coach Maurizio Sarri, especially if he can be one of the youngsters taken on the club's pre-season tour of .

The £2.25 million youth signing from the academy still has three years left to run on his contract and is keen to get his career back on track in the next year.

However, he may have now fallen below a few other loan stars, with Sarri saying he has identified "two or three" players who he is interested in recalling.

Article continues below

The club's upcoming transfer ban may further force the club's hand to look at their loan group, which has seen 49 players go out on loan throughout the season.

Chelsea lost their appeal to FIFA over the club's two-window transfer ban earlier this week having been initially sanctioned in February for breaching regulations relating to the international registration of players under the age of 18.

The Blues will now take the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in a final attempt to overturn the decision.