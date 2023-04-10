Virgil van Dijk ‘far better’ than Man Utd legend Nemanja Vidic as Liverpool defender labelled ‘best player in the league’ before this season

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dutch centre-half is said to have seen high standards slip in the 2022-23 campaign, with uncharacteristic leaks springing in Jurgen Klopp’s defence. Some have suggested that Van Dijk is undeserving of the big billing he has been given – which has placed him alongside Manchester United and Chelsea legends such as Rio Ferdinand, Vidic and John Terry – but Carragher believes the 2019 Ballon d’Or runner-up has proved himself to be better than many of those that went before him.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ex-Liverpool defender Carragher respond to a tweet suggesting that “Van Dijk’s drop off is actually insane” by saying: “VVD is far better than Vidic, who was a top CB, but have you forgot his performances against Torres? Rio & JT had poor seasons in their career like all players, VVD is having one now. No CB in the PL era has ever had VVD’s impact on a team. Never mind the best CB in the league, he’s been the best player in the league along with KDB for four years before this one. We have never spoken about about other CB’s being the best player before, that shows the level he was at.”

WHAT NEXT? Van Dijk has been a commanding presence for Liverpool through 213 appearances, with his £75 million ($93m) arrival at Anfield in January 2018 allowing the Reds to go on and collect Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup trophies.