Vinicus Jr: Real Madrid stars still nervous when speaking to Zidane

Some members of the Blancos squad are still in awe of the Frenchman's achievements in the game, according to the Brazilian forward

Vinicius Junior has revealed some players still get nervous when speaking to head coach Zinedine Zidane.

Former international Zidane, who returned to Madrid in March after resigning in the wake of leading the club to a third straight title in 2018, is widely considered to be one of the best players of his generation.

He won the Ballon d'Or in 1998 after spearheading France's World Cup triumph in the same year, scoring twice in the final against , and won the Champions League with Madrid in 2002 after crashing home a stunning volley in the final against .

Despite the Madrid squad containing multiple high-profile stars, Vinicius says there are times when they are in still in awe of their boss.

"When a guy like that – who played at such a high level – is on the bench and says anything, you pay attention, don't you?" Vinicius told Globo's Esporte Espetacular.

"Sometimes we get a little nervous when we are going to speak to him. He does everything for you, so you only worry about playing football."

Vinicius has not yet featured under Zidane during his second reign at Los Blancos, having suffered an ankle injury in the Champions League last-16 second-leg defeat against on March 5.

The 18-year-old is, however, convinced he will be given the chance to shine under Zidane when he recovers.

"I'm relaxed because I know my opportunity is going to appear," said Vinicius.

"I know that Zidane gives everyone their chance. Now we are preparing for next season."

Vinicius faces a race against time to be fit for Brazil's Copa America campaign, which kicks off in June, and is doing everything in his power to prove his fitness to national team boss Tite.

"When you come back from an injury, you are a little afraid," he said.

"But I am preparing very well so that I can play the final matches of the season and, if possible, be called up by the national team.

"I would be happy if that happens, and if it doesn't I will support the Selecao like always."

Madrid are back in La Liga action on Monday night, taking in a crucial trip to which is must win to stay in touch with arch-rivals in the table.