Vinicius Junior tipped for Ballon d'Or win! Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti believes forward can scoop top award 'soon'

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti believes Vinicius Junior can go on to scoop the coveted Golden Ball award in the future.

Brazilian on Ballon d'Or shortlist

Has become vital to Real Madrid

Ancelotti expects forward to win award in future

WHAT HAPPENED? Vincius has been tipped to be crowned the best player in the world "soon" by Real Madrid manager Ancelotti. The Brazilian has become a crucial player for Los Blancos, scoring 23 goals and providing 19 assists in all competitions last season. Vinicius has been shortlisted for the 2023 Ballon d'Or award which is no surprise to his manager.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Yes, Vinícius will win it soon," he told TNT Sports after being asked if his forward could win the coveted trophy after Real Madrid's Champions League win over Braga on Tuesday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Vinicius will surely have to wait to lift the Golden Ball, with Lionel Messi the firm favourite to win the trophy for a record eighth time after leading Argentina to World Cup glory last year in Qatar. The Brazilian is also likely to face competition from Madrid team-mate Jude Bellingham in the future. Bellingham has made a phenomenal start to life at the Santiago Bernabeu and it's been claimed he is the best player in the world on current form.

Article continues below

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Real Madrid and Vinicius are back in La Liga action on Saturday when they take on Barcelona in the first Clasico of the new season.