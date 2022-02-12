Vinicius Junior labelled faker as Albiol says he would have made Real Madrid star bleed with real contact

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has been labelled a faker by Villarreal defender Raul Albiol after a clash in a scoreless draw between La Liga teams on Saturday.

Vinicius Junior went down in apparent pain after a forearm challenge from Albiol, but the defender claims his opponent went down too easily.

If real contact had been made, Albiol said, then Vincius Junior would have been bleeding and needed medical assistance.

What has been said?

"I don't see him coming and if I had hit him I would make him bleed, for sure," said Albiol to Movistar+.

"He has collided with my shoulder, if I actually elbow him he will leave the field, for sure."

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti responded to what he claimed was violence against Vinicius Junior by saying: "It does not worry me. You have to understand that this can happen. You have to stay focussed on the game. He played a good game, he doesn't have to waste energy on these things."

The bigger picture

Vinicius Junior has been a breakout star for Real Madrid in 2021-22 but was frustrated in the 0-0 draw against Villarreal.

The 21-year-old hasn't scored a goal in a full month, though he does have 12 goals and five assists in the league this year.

Real Madrid are currently atop La Liga and four points clear of second-place Sevilla.

Villarreal, meanwhile, are in fifth place.

