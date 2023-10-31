Vinicius Junior is going nowhere! Real Madrid finally announce new contract for star winger that will keep him at Santiago Bernabeu until 2027

Vinicius Junior officially penned a new deal on Tuesday afternoon that will keep him at Real Madrid for another four years.

Signed new contract until 2027

€1 billion (£900m/$1.1b) release clause

Finished 6th in Ballon d'Or voting

WHAT HAPPENED? Vinicius had been rumoured to have agreed on a new deal for months. And now, the star winger has put pen to paper, agreeing on a contract extension that will keep him in the Spanish capital until he turns 27, the club announced.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: His contract will have a €1 billion release clause, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, matching those of teammates Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga — who have both also penned new deals in recent months. The Brazilian has won nine trophies at Madrid to date and scored 63 goals.

WHAT THEY SAID: Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti backed the winger to stay as early as May. "I don't think (he will leave Spain), because he loves football and he loves Real Madrid. His love for the club is very big and he wants to make his career here," he said in a press conference.

WHAT'S NEXT: Vinicius is set to feature as Madrid host surging Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.