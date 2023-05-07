Vincent Kompany signs new contract with Burnley as Tottenham dealt hammer blow in search for Antonio Conte successor

Peter McVitie
|
Vincent Kompany Burnley 2022-23Getty
BurnleyChampionshipPremier LeagueV. Kompany

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has signed a five-year contract with the Championship winners, it has been confirmed.

  • Kompany signed five-year extension
  • Was linked to Tottenham job
  • Will lead Clarets in Premier League instead

WHAT HAPPENED? The Belgian coach took over as Clarets coach last summer, signing a deal that runs until 2025. After just one year, however, he has decided to extend his commitment to 2028 after guiding them to the Championship title and a return to the Premier League.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The former Manchester City defender has been linked with taking over as Tottenham coach this summer, but it appears the London side will have to look elsewhere for a permanent successor to Antonio Conte.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Kompany said after committing to a deal until 2028: “Burnley and Turf Moor felt right pretty much from the start - so it also feels right to sign for the next five years.

“Together with the fans we have made Turf Moor a fortress again and continue to look forward to the future and the job of making Burnley better with every step."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Vincent Kompany Burnley 2022-23GettyVincent Kompany Burnley 2022-23Getty ImagesVincent Kompany Burnley 2022-23Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR BURNLEY? Kompany's team will finish the season on Monday when they take on Cardiff on home soil, where they will be presented with the Championship trophy.

Who is the best No.9 in the world?

574275 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who is the best No.9 in the world?

  • 30%Karim Benzema
  • 37%Erling Haaland
  • 4%Harry Kane
  • 10%Robert Lewandowski
  • 11%Kylian Mbappe
  • 7%Victor Osimhen
574275 Votes

Editors' Picks