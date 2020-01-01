Vincent Aboubakar scores, Khouma Babacar sent off as Alanyaspor edge past Besiktas

The Cameroon international and the Senegal forward endured mixed fortunes at Bahcesehir Okullari Stadyumu

Vincent Aboubakar found the back of the net while Khouma Babacar was sent off as Alanyaspor secured a 2-1 victory over in Sunday’s Turkish Super Lig game.

international Aboubakar was handed his eighth start of the season and made the most of the opportunity, scoring his sixth league goal.

international Babacar was also afforded a starting role in the encounter but failed to impress and was punished for his indiscipline.

Anastasios Bakasetas opened the scoring for Alanyaspor in the 26th minute, converting his effort from the penalty spot.

Bakasetas then completed his brace in the 79th minute to double his side’s lead after benefitting from Tayfur Bingol’s assist.

With eight minutes left to full time, Babacar received his second caution in the encounter and was subsequently sent off.

Shortly before the end of the game, Aboubakar scored a late effort, firing his strike beyond the reach of goalkeeper Marafona.

The victory helped Alanyaspor to consolidate on their lead at the top of the league table after gathering 26 points from 12 games.

The defeat condemned Besiktas to the fourth spot on the league table after accruing 19 points from 11 outings.

Aboubakar featured for the duration of the game in his ninth league appearance this season and has now scored six goals and provided one assist.

international and on-loan forward Rachid Ghezzal was on parade for 83 minutes before he was replaced by Guven Yalcin but could not help his side avoid defeat.

Aboubakar will hope to continue his fine form in front of goal when his side takes on Tarsus İdman Yurdu in a Cup tie on December 17.

Babacar, meanwhile, will be expected to miss Alanyaspor’s next league outing against Denizlispor on December 20.