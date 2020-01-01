Video shows Man Utd teenager Angel Gomes visiting prophet in Nigeria in attempt to heal his injury woes

The midfielder has issued a message to his followers on social media after footage of him receiving prayer of healing surfaced

Angel Gomes has responded to a video circulating on social media which shows the teenager visiting a prophet in in an attempt to heal his injury woes.

Gomes began his United journey at the age of six when he was selected to train in the club's academy, where he spent 11 years before graduating to the first team in 2017.

He has since made 10 senior appearances for the Red Devils, and is reportedly on the verge of signing a contract extension which will see him remain at Old Trafford beyond the summer.

However, a two-minute clip of the English playmaker has surfaced on social media which serves as clear evidence of his fitness struggles just before his breakthrough.

Gomes can be seen opening up on his injury problems while attending T.B. Joshua’s Synagogue Church of All Nations in Nigeria.

The teenager explained why he sought out the prophet after being advised by his parents, as he states in the video: “My name is Angel Gomes, I’m from Manchester. I’m sixteen.

"I play for Manchester United Football Club. And I’ve been struggling really with injuries.

“I’ve been having injuries around my hip and groin which have been affecting me playing. I also suffered an ankle injury not long ago which kept me out for a long time.

“These injuries would come at hard times for me, times when I was having a breakthrough or times when I had to go to a tournament or playing games, these injuries would happen quite frequently.

“I play for Man United, I also represent the national team Under-17 level as captain. I’ve known about the Synagogue Church of Nations for a long time.

“As my family follows the prophet, my parents are big fans. So we thought it would be a good time for me to come and be touched by the prophet.”

Gomes responded to the video via his official Twitter account, insisting his religion should not be a hot topic of discussion amid the coronavirus crisis and Black Lives Matter protests currently sweeping the globe.

regarding the video that has come out from 2016. I am from a Christian family at the time my mum was a fan of the pastor, and she really wanted me to go. I was going through some issues. From the outside looking in it looks crazy, but I was just practicing my faith. — Santi Gomes (@agomes_47) June 16, 2020

He said: "Regarding the video that has come out from 2016. I am from a Christian family and at the time my mum was a fan of the pastor, and she really wanted me to go. I was going through some issues.

"From the outside looking in it looks crazy, but I was just practising my faith. I didn’t really need to explain myself but a lot of people were asking me what the video was about.

"I was young at the time and if my parents thought something was best for me I would do it. There are far more important issues out there in the world we can tackle."