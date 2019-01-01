Victor Wanyama: Kenya midfielder returns for Crystal Palace derby

The 28-year old is on the Lilywhites team sheet for the first time season

Victor Wanyama will start from the bench for Hotspur’s Premier League clash with .

The Kenyan international’s future at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has been uncertain and failed to make any of Spurs’ matchday squads this season, having been close to joining , a transfer which fell through on deadline day of the transfer window.

Lilywhites boss, Mauricio Pochettino, has however revealed that the former Southampton man is still very much in his plans.

Wanyama featured 22 times last season, scoring once, as Tottenham made it to the final, where they lost to .

The North London outfit have had a less than ideal start to the new season, winning just one of their opening four league games, drawing two and losing once, at home to Christian Atsu’s .