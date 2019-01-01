Victor Wanyama a doubt for Tottenham’s game against Everton
Victor Wanyama suffered a thigh injury in the second leg semi-final of their Champions League game against Ajax Amsterdam on Wednesday.
The 27-year-old was replaced by Fernando Llorente at the start of the second half. The substitution helped Spurs turn the game around to win 3-2 at Johan Cruyff Arena. They reached the final of the competition on the away goals rule after the aggregate score was locked at 3-3.
Wanyama and three other players, may not be available for selection against the Toffees.
TEAM NEWS:— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 10, 2019
➡️ @daosanchez26 (thigh) - continuing rehab
➡️ @JanVertonghen (ankle) - continues assessment after injury v Ajax
➡️ Danny Rose (hamstring) - being assessed ahead of the weekend
➡️ @VictorWanyama (thigh) being assessed after injury v Ajax#PL ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/0YVqSgluhq
Wanyama’s season has been plagued with injury, limiting his appearances for Mauricio Pochettino’s men to 21 games in all competitions.
He will hope to play a part for Kenya in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, which kicks off on June 21.
The Harambee stars are in Group C along with Algeria, Senegal and Tanzania.