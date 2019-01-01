Osimhen scores again as Lille hold Denkey’s Nimes
Osimhen came into this encounter after his first Champions League strike in Wednesday’s 2-1 defeat to Chelsea.
🥇 Well done @victorosimhen9 👏! Our prolific forward picked up his Player of the Month for September award prior to #LOSCNO. @boulanger pic.twitter.com/QrDqkxdlRL— LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) October 6, 2019
Against the Crocodiles, he continued his fine goal scoring form to help Christophe Galtier’s men preserve their unbeaten home run.
Loicy Remy put Lille ahead in the 12th minute after scoring from a second attempt when goalkeeper Paul Bernardoni had saved his first strike.
Renaud Ripart equalised for Nimes on the stroke of half time after sending Bernardoni the wrong way from the penalty mark.
The visitors took the lead in the 71st minute after Togo international Kevin Denkey converted a low cross from Ripart.
Following that strike, the teenager is tied on three goals with Jadon Sancho as the highest-scoring player under 20 years of age in Europe’s major league so far.
3 - Aucun joueur de moins de 20 ans n’a inscrit plus de buts que l’attaquant de Nîmes Kévin Denkey dans les 5 grands championnats européens cette saison (3 – à égalité avec Jadon Sancho). Trouvaille. @nimesolympique pic.twitter.com/hPwqcHuaX9— OptaJean (@OptaJean) October 6, 2019
Osimhen’s 79th-minute effort ensured honours were shared at the Stade Pierre Mauroy. The Nigerian has now scored seven times in his last five home games.
👑 The Prince of the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.— LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) October 6, 2019
5️⃣ home @Ligue1_ENG games
7️⃣ goals ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/Felm4q5fO5
He joins the Super Eagles on Wednesday for Sunday’s international friendly against Brazil in Singapore.
Fifth-placed Lille travel to Toulouse for their next league fixture on October 19 as Stadium de Toulouse.