Victor Moses proud after making Inter Milan debut against Fiorentina

The former Nigeria international came off the bench to feature in his first game for Antonio Conte’s men at Giuseppe Meazza

Victor Moses has expressed his delight after making his debut for Milan in their 2-1 victory against in Wednesday’s game.

The wing-back teamed up with the Italian outfit temporarily this January from after his 18-month loan deal with Turkish side was cut short.

The former Super Eagles star was afforded his first appearance for the Black and Blues in the 74th minute after replacing Antonio Candreva.

Moses has taken to the social media to express his feelings on the game while thanking Inter fans for welcoming him to the club

“Great to get the win last night and proud to make my debut! Thanks to the fans for the warm welcome,” he tweeted.

Great to get the win last night and proud to make my debut! Thanks to the fans for the warm welcome! 💪🏿 pic.twitter.com/crWEY2d2FJ — Victor Moses (@VictorMoses) January 30, 2020

Moses will hope to make his debut when Inter Milan take on at Dacia Arena on Sunday.