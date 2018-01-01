'Very happy' Isco not considering Real Madrid exit in January

Isco has been struggling for form and game time at Real Madrid under Santiago Solari, but the midfielder says he has no plans to leave.

Out-of-favour Real Madrid star Isco insists he is not contemplating leaving the club in January despite failing to win over new coach Santiago Solari.

Isco last started a La Liga match in the 5-1 Clasico humiliation by Barcelona on October 28, Julen Lopetegui's final game in charge.

Since then, Isco has made Madrid's starting XI just twice; the 6-1 Copa del Rey thrashing of minnows Melilla and a shock 3-0 home defeat to CSKA Moscow in the Champions League.

Solari has consistently insisted he has no problem with Isco and continues to rate him highly.

Still, the situation has unsurprisingly led to speculation suggesting the player will seek a move if things do not improve soon.

Premier League sides Chelsea and Manchester United have been mentioned as a possible landing spot, with Serie A leaders Juventus and French giants Paris Saint-Germain also linked with the 26-year-old in recent days.

But the player is looking to play down any thoughts that he could be looking for a way out this winter, claiming that he is still “very happy” at Madrid.

"I'm not thinking about leaving in the winter market," the Spain international told Deportes Cuatro on Sunday.

"I'm very happy, my goal is to win many titles at Real Madrid."

Madrid are next in action against Villarreal on Thursday as La Liga resumes following a mid-season break.

Los Blancos are currently sitting in fourth place, eight points back of rivals and league leaders Barcelona.

They do hold a game in hand over the teams above them in the table and will be looking to close the gap substantially over the first week of the new year.

Madrid claimed the Club World Cup title just before Christmas and closed out their 2018 schedule in style, having lost just twice in their last 13 matches of the year across all competitions.

The club also picked up a favourable draw in the Champions League last 16, with Dutch side Ajax on tap in February.