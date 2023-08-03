‘Very happy’ – Hope of second chance at Juventus for Weston McKennie as fellow USMNT star Tim Weah gets ‘very useful’ billing from Massimiliano Allegri

Weston McKennie may be about to earn a second chance at Juventus, with Massimiliano Allegri claiming to be “very happy” with the American midfielder.

WHAT HAPPENED? The United States international appeared destined to head through the exits in Turin this summer when returning from a disappointing loan spell at Leeds that delivered relegation out of the Premier League. Juve have left themselves open to offers for the 24-year-old, but none have been tabled and he has formed part of pre-season plans alongside fellow USMNT star Tim Weah – following his arrival in Italy from Lille.

WHAT THEY SAID: McKennie and Weah both figured in a 3-1 friendly win over Real Madrid on Wednesday, with Allegri impressed by what he has seen from the American duo. He told reporters: “McKennie had a good game today and I’m very happy. Weah was a bit more tired, but he is a guy who has good qualities and will be very useful for the team.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: McKennie and Weah were handed starting berths against Real, with the latter getting on the scoresheet as he makes an immediate impression with new employers.

WHAT NEXT? It may be that McKennie is offloaded before the summer window slams shut – having been linked with the likes of Aston Villa and Borussia Dortmund – but for now he continues to work on a contract with Juve that is due to run until 2025.