'Very boring and provoking' – Sunshine Star’s Abe defines life in isolation

The Owena Whales’ skipper reveals he is finding it tough living in self-isolation after the Nigerian top-flight was put into lockdown amid Covid-19

The Nigeria Professional Football League was put on hold indefinitely in a bid to prevent the spread of the pandemic across the country.

The former Nigeria U20 midfielder has been prevented from normal training routines. He also cannot meet his teammates and explains how the experience has left him feeling humbled.

“Being restricted to one’s house is very boring and provoking but the surest thing is to stay alive because health is wealth,” Abe told Goal.



“Though I feel humbled, this time has really helped me bond with my family very well and I have created time to fast and pray – the two key things I hardly do frequently because of my busy football schedule.”

Before the went on a hiatus, Kabiru Dogo’s men bowed 2-1 at home to Katsina United – a result which sees them drop to ninth in the log after garnering 34 points from 25 league games.



Nonetheless, Abe discloses his training habits as well as how he relates with his other teammates in the face of seclusion.

“Personally, I am doing all my possible best to be in good shape ahead of the league resumption,” he continued.



“I have personal a gym in my house where I do my workouts and when my workouts feel unexciting, I take a walk around.

“For my colleagues, we have a WhatsApp group where I interact with them. There, we help ourselves with useful personal training tips while mapping out plans on how to come back stronger in the league.

“It is very stressful and tasking but that is the best we can do in isolation. Hopefully, we will overcome coronavirus very soon and return to playing ways.”