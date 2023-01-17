Verratti and Mukiele to miss PSG's All-Star face-off against Ronaldo due to injury

- Ronaldo to captain Saudi XI
- Lionel Messi will play for PSG
- But Verratti and Mukiele injured
WHAT HAPPENED? PSG announced the injuries on Tuesday, stating that Verratti is dealing with a right quadriceps injury and Mukiele a hamstring problem. Verratti, who recently signed a contract extension, is expected to return to training next week. Mukiele will undergo further tests in a few days.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Additionally, teenage goalkeeper Lucas Lavallee has been ruled out from the Saudi Arabia trip with a hamstring injury.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite the fitness concerns, PSG are expected to trot out plenty of stars in the much-anticipated mid-season exhibition. It will be the first Ronaldo vs Messi meeting since December 2020, when they squared off in the Champions League.
IN THREE PHOTOS:
WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? After Thursday's match, PSG will return to France to play against Pays de Cassel in the French Cup.