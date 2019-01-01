Verratti calls Manchester United's euphoric win over PSG a fluke

The French outfit surrendered a first-leg lead to crash out at the hands of the Premier League side but the midfielder is confident they will recover

Marco Verratti believes 's elimination to was a fluke and his team would've won the match if replayed "nine times out of 10".

The champions beat United 2-0 at Old Trafford in the first leg of their last-16 tie but ended up crashing out of the European competition with a 3-1 defeat to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team in the French capital.

PSG have now been eliminated at the first knock-out stage of the tournament three times in a row, falling well short of the club's goal of being crowned continental champions despite spending lavishly in signing Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in recent years.

But Verratti says he believes his team are on the right path to achieve their dream, saying there is no need to panic in the wake of their disappointing result against United.

"Maybe I'm more frustrated than others, but football is like that," he told Telefoot. "We can't have everything.

"The fans are disappointed by the elimination. I'm confident in this team. This match, if we played it 10 times, we would win nine. We must not change much. We have a great coach and some of the best players in the world with Neymar and Kylian."

The French side were without their star and the world's most expensive player Neymar, who is still out injured but has returned to training.

Verratti admits he wanted his side to progress in the Champions League to make the Brazilian happy, but hopes to welcome him back before the end of the season as they edge towards another Ligue 1 title.

"I have the impression that he never stopped. He hoped that we would go into the quarter-finals so he could help us there," the Italian midfielder says. "We could not give him this gift. I hope he will come back soon to help us.

"In the league, we have been on a fantastic course. We are not champions yet, but it will be deserved."

Verratti, 26, has been with PSG since 2012 and has another two years left on his contract at Parc des Princes.

Although he is regularly linked with a move away, the midfielder insists he will still be at the club next season.

"I'll be in Paris yes," he added. "If nothing happens, if the club does not want to release me, I'll be in Paris next year."