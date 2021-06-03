Vazquez signs new Real Madrid contract through to 2024

The Blancos have retained the services of a versatile performer that was due to see his previous deal expire this summer

Real Madrid have tied Lucas Vazquez to a new contract through to 2024, with a home-grown talent being prevented from slipping into the free agent pool.

A versatile 29-year-old was due to see his previous deal expire this summer, with exit talk being generated as a result.

Vazquez will, however, be sticking around in the Spanish capital and prolonging his association with La Liga giants.

What has been said?

The Blancos have said in a statement on the club's official website: "Real Madrid C. F. and Lucas Vazquez have reached an agreement to extend the player’s contract and he will remain at the club for the next three seasons, until 30 June 2024."

Vazquez's record at Real

Vazquez stepped out of Real's famed academy system to figure for their reserve sides.

A loan spell was then taken in at Espanyol, with a purchase option taken up.

Real were, however, to counter that by triggering a buy-back clause and the Spain international has been a regular for them since 2015.

He has taken in 240 appearances for the Blancos, registering 26 goals along the way.

Two La Liga title triumphs have been savoured down the years, along with three Champions League successes.

The bigger picture

Vazquez was always adamant that he saw himself remaining in Madrid, telling reporters amid the transfer talk he sparked: "I'm really enjoying myself this season because I'm playing and that's what makes me happy.

Article continues below

"A contract extension? I was and will always be a Real Madrid man."

His wish has now been granted, with speculation regarding supposed interest from the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United brought to a close.

Further reading