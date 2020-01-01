Vazquez reveals Real Madrid targeting flawless campaign to overcome Barcelona

Los Blancos trial their Catalan rivals by two points with 11 games remaining and the attacker wants three points in all of them

Lucas Vazquez relished a return to full training at and hopes they can win all their remaining league games to overthrow .

clubs were on Monday able to train without restrictions on group size for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic led to the season being suspended in March.

The season will get back underway on June 11, with Madrid sitting two points adrift of leaders Barca with 11 games remaining.

Madrid's first game after the restart is against and Vazquez hopes it can be the start of a winning streak that enables Zinedine Zidane's men to claim a first league title since 2017.

"Eibar is the starting point for the 11 finals we have left and hopefully we can record wins in every game until the end and win the title," Vazquez told Real Madrid TV.



He added: "We like to train with all our team-mates together, enjoying the football.

"It's what we all like, training sessions in which we can all enjoy the football together. We're training to try and get into our stride for the start of the season.

"Football is made up of several factors, such as the physical side, which is very important, and the mental side. That combination of the two means that we can go into the league in good shape."

Madrid president Florentino Perez has informed club members they will play their remaining La Liga games at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano at their Valdebebas training ground to enable renovation work to begin on the Santiago Bernabeu.

"We have made the decision to play in the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium in our Ciudad Real Madrid all the games in which we will play as the home team," Perez wrote in a letter to Madrid's supporters.

"This decision will allow us to advance in the works of the Santiago Bernabeu stadium."

The updated Bernabeu was due to be completed in the summer of 2022, but Perez's decision may see the project finished ahead of schedule.

Some of the renovations on the stadium include the installation of a retractable roof, while a removable pitch will be kept so the arena can be used for other events such as concerts.