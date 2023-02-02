Varane's retirement from France duty 'regrettable' but I salute his honesty - Deschamps

France manager Didier Deschamps responded to Raphael Varane's decision to retire from international football at the age of 29.

Varane retires from international football

Deschamps 'understands' his decision

But describes situation as 'regrettable'

WHAT HAPPENED? After 93 caps, two World Cup finals and one World Cup crown, Varane has called time on his international career with the French national team. Head coach Deschamps - who decided to stay on in his post despite heartbreak in Qatar - has given his thoughts on losing such an important member of his squads.

WHAT THEY SAID: Per L'Equipe, Deschamps said: "I had a similar situation. I understand his arguments and respect his decision, even if it may seem regrettable in view of everything that he did in the World Cup, during which, from start to finish, he acted like the leader we know.

"Of course, I can not turn this page without a certain emotion, given our close ties since August 2012. Like Hugo Lloris, he would have been, without injury, in all of my squads."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Varane started in the 2022 World Cup final which Les Bleus lost on penalties, despite Kylian Mbappe's attempts to force a comeback. Varane almost missed the tournament after picking up an injury with Manchester United, but recovered and played a pivotal part.

Since signing for United in 2021, the 2018 World Cup winner has very quickly become integral to the Red Devils. Injuries have been an issue at times, but he's managed 13 Premier League starts this season and formed an exceptional partnership alongside Lisandro Martinez.

WHAT NEXT FOR FRANCE? Thankfully for Deschamps, France aren't lacking in the quality department with many faming them for their incredible squad depth. Varane, meanwhile, can now focus solely on helping United get back towards winning trophies under Ten Hag.