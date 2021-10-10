Varane gives Man Utd injury concern as France defender forced off vs Spain
Dan Bernstein
Oct 10, 2021 19:34 UTC +00:00
Getty Images
France centre-back Raphael Varane has been forced off the pitch in the Nations League final against Spain on Sunday due to injury.
He left in the 43rd minute after appearing to hurt himself attempting a clearance.
In addition to being a mainstay in France's line-up, Varane is a key piece of Manchester United's defence at club level.
More to come...