Van der Sar: Manchester United role would interest me

The former Red Devils goalkeeper currently occupies a position at Ajax but has admitted he'd be open to returning to Old Trafford

Edwin van der Sar has admitted that he would be open to a front office role at at some point in the future.

Var der Sar, who is currently the CEO at , has been mentioned as a candidate for the director of football position at Old Trafford, which is still unoccupied.

The former United goalkeeper moved to Old Trafford in 2005 and went on to win three Premier League titles with the club as well as the 2008 .

Van der Sar retired in 2011 at age 40 and went on to a career in management, with the former Dutch international taking over as Ajax CEO in 2015.

Though he has helped the Dutch club to a period of major success, including a league title and Champions League semi-final appearance last season, he admits that another former club still holds an appeal for him.

“Besides my family, my wife and kids and everything I have two loves in my life," Van der Sar told Planet Futbol.

“That’s Ajax, who gave me the opportunity to develop, they scouted me, they gave me the chance to shine in the world of football.

“And the last club of my career (Manchester United) also gave me a lot of attention, recognition and everything, developed at a later stage. And of course, I’d be interested in a position."

Though he is interested in a move back to , the 48-year-old said he may not quite be ready to trade in the Johan Cruyff Arena for Old Trafford.

“I need to learn a little more here [at Ajax], develop myself further and eventually let’s see what the future brings," Van der Sar added.

“United is a fantastic club, there’s a great following all over the world. Everybody wants to play for them and eventually, work for them.”

Earlier this week Van der Sar expressed his disappointment with United's current form, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side surprisingly in 12th place in the Premier League.

Van der Sar suggested that the Red Devils are currently lacking the leadership they enjoyed during his time at the club.