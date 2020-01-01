Van de Beek sold on Man Utd move by ‘biggest club’ pitch from Fosu-Mensah

The Red Devils defender has admitted to talking up a switch to Old Trafford for a fellow countryman and expects him to thrive in English football

Timothy Fosu-Mensah has revealed that he played a small part in luring Donny van de Beek to with a “biggest club” transfer pitch.

The Red Devils added another Dutchman to their ranks during the summer window when Van de Beek was snapped up from Ajax, with the highly-rated international opting to head for Old Trafford over the other options available to him.

Fosu-Mensah sought out a familiar face before that big career call was made, with the Red Devils defender selling the prestige of representing United to a fellow countryman.

The 22-year-old, who once spent time playing alongside Van de Beek in the academy ranks at , told the Red Devils’ official website: “I told him United is a big club, if not the biggest club.

“I said it's good if you have the opportunity to come here. We have got very good team-mates, the quality is very good here.



“I said, 'It’s up to you because I can’t make the decision for you but it’s a very good club'. At the end of the day it was his decision.”

Van de Beek has made a slow start to life in England, with regular game time proving hard to come by amid fierce competition for places.

Fosu-Mensah is, however, confident that the classy playmaker will come good once fully up to speed.

He added: “He’s a good player, a player with a lot of qualities and I think he’s also a good guy so he’ll bring a lot of positive things to the club.”

Fosu-Mensah, who has taken in two appearances for United this season, went on to say of having another compatriot in Manchester: “It feels good.

“It’s special also because we’ve seen each other since we were so small, growing up and then I left when I was 16. He was still at Ajax but we always had good contact with each other.

“When I left for United, I still played for the national youth teams in the Netherlands, the Under-17s, Under-18s, Under-19s, Under-21s, and he was always there. So it’s very special to see him now at Manchester United.”

Van de Beek was handed a started berth in United’s last Premier League outing against West Ham, but he was hauled off at half-time as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer asked Bruno Fernandes to provide a spark in what proved to be another productive afternoon for the Red Devils away from home.