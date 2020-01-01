‘Van de Beek out of the blue but great for Man Utd’ – Brown excited by potential of Solskjaer’s side

The Red Devils have added another creative midfielder to their ranks and are being challenged to burst out of the blocks in 2020-21

’s capture of Donny van de Beek “came out of the blue”, says Wes Brown, but the Dutch midfielder is considered to be an “excellent” addition to a squad generating plenty of excitement ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has snapped up another creative playmaker in a £35 million ($46m) deal with Ajax.

Other targets had appeared to be figuring more prominently on the recruitment radar at Old Trafford – such as winger Jadon Sancho – but a notable capture has been completed.

More teams

Van de Beek is being backed to slot seamlessly into the fold at United, with Brown confident that a side that surged to a top-four finish in 2019-20 can burst out of the blocks in the new campaign.

The former Red Devils defender told the club’s official website: “I’m really excited. It’s a new start for us.

“We’ve brought in Donny, which is excellent, out of the blue as well. He’s a good age and it looks like he’ll fit in well with what Ole is trying to do with the players we already have. Hopefully, we'll get a couple more players in too.”

Brown added on the momentum that United established over the second half of last season: “After lockdown, we came back excellently, we were very strong in most departments. There were a lot of games to jam in and people got tired but the lads did well.

“I want us to have a good start, the lads have had a little bit of a rest, but we have to start strongly and throw down benchmarks early on.”

United wrapped up a third-place finish in the Premier League under Solskjaer’s guidance, but did come unstuck at the semi-final stage of Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Europa League competition.

And Brown believes those setbacks will serve as added incentive to go even better in the upcoming campaign.

Article continues below

A man who collected 11 major honours during his time at Old Trafford – including five Premier League titles and two crowns – said: “The end of the season was disappointing, in the fact that we got to two semis and didn’t get through, but I still think we’re moving forward. And the experiences from those two semis will help the players this season.

“Those defeats gave you a bit of a boost because, when you come to play those teams again and you’re walking out for the warm-up, you remember that maybe you got beat 2-0 the season before and how much they celebrated and that gives you a little bit more determination.

“The lads will remember those defeats and they’ll be trying to make it right this season.”