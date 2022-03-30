Van de Beek offered to rent a house for Ukrainian migrants following Russia invasion, reveals Mykolenko

Everton left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko says team-mate Donny van de Beek offered to rent a house for Ukrainian refugees.

The 22-year-old has been touched by the support he has received from many at the club amid Russia's invasion of his homeland.

Head coach Frank Lampard is one of those who reached out to the Ukraine international, while Van de Beek offered to help out some of his compatriots.

What has been said?

“Everyone came up and asked how my family and friends were," he said to Tribuna.

"On the second day, the head coach came up and said: 'I read all this, if you need a rest, then you can stay away from the training ground. If you need time, take time.'

"I am grateful to the club for the fact that it supports me from all sides. The equipment manager said: 'I know what your situation is, I understand how difficult it is for you. Come join us for dinner and let's talk.'

"There have been many cases. Donny van de Beek, a world-class player, comes up to me and says: 'My father and I want to rent a house for people, either in Netherlands or in Poland. We'll pick them up from the border, settle them, and pay for them.'

"I was pleasantly shocked. I don't know how to thank these people."

Mykolenko vocal on Russia-Ukraine conflict

The Ukraine international joined Everton from Dynamo Kyiv in the January transfer window.

Mykolenko has so far made just six appearances for the Toffees, having contracted Covid-19 just a month after his arrival.

The full-back was a vocal critic of Russian footballers in the wake of the country's invasion of Ukraine, calling out Artem Dzyuba in particular on social media.

"Whilst you remain silent, b*itch, along with your sh*thead football team-mates, peaceful civilians are being killed in Ukraine," he wrote.

“You will be locked in your dungeon for the rest of your life and most importantly the lives of your kids. And I’m glad.”

