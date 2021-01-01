Van de Beek back to Ajax? Overmars responds to rumours of return for Manchester United outcast

The Eredivisie champions' director of football has ruled out a move for a familiar face and admitted that Andre Onana could leave this summer

Donny van de Beek's ongoing struggles at Manchester United have seen a return to Ajax mooted, but Marc Overmars says the 24-year-old should stay put and fight for his place at Old Trafford.

The highly-rated Netherlands international left his homeland for England during the summer of 2020 in a £35 million ($49m) deal, but has seen the dream switch turn into a nightmare.

Having been restricted to just two Premier League starts, talk of another move in the next transfer window is starting to build.

What has been said?

Overmars, Ajax's director of football, told NOS of the speculation suggesting Van de Beek could head back to Amsterdam: "I think Donny should just fight, stay next year and try to claim a starting place. You shouldn’t leave so quickly."

Who else has been discussing Van de Beek?

Another Ajax legend, Edwin van Sar, also says Van de Beek should remain with United.

The former Red Devils goalkeeper, who is chief executive of the newly-crowned Eredivisie champions, sees no reason for another transfer to be sought.

Van der Sar told ESPN: "Of course I feel sad for Donny.

"He walked the perfect path before joining United. He joined the [Ajax] first team from the academy, became a starter, won trophies, performed in Europe - but the midfield of Manchester United is too stacked, they’ve not had any injuries. It’s hard for him."

What about Onana?

While moving to rule out a homecoming for Van de Beek, Overmars has admitted further departures could be on the cards at Ajax.

Article continues below

Andre Onana had been linked with a move before being hitwith a 12-month ban by UEFA and, with his contract due to expire in 2022, a switch may now be sanctioned.

Overmars added: "We have not stopped the negotiations for nothing. I think it is likely that he will leave in the summer."

Further reading