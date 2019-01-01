Valverde backs Griezmann to flourish alongside Messi and Suarez

The World Cup winner has been tipped to slot right in alongside the Argentina duo up front for the Blaugrana this season

New boy Anotine Griezmman will likely settle well alongside veterans Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez when the trio link up for the new season, says coach Ernesto Valverde.

The striker, who arrived from Atletico Madrid as the Blaugrana's biggest recruit of a busy off-season so far , made his second appearance for the club in Saturday's 2-0 friendly win against Vissel Kobe in .

The champions, who also lost to Chelsea in Saitama on their pre-season tour, return to now ahead of the 2019-20 campaign, where they will link up with duo Messi and Suarez following the duo's extended post-Copa America break.

The forward triumvirate will likely feature for the first time together in August's Joan Gamper Trophy encounter with and now Valverde has tipped their partnership to blossom with little difficulty.

"The good players always understand things easily," Valverde told the media, addressing how the international has settled since the switch to Camp Nou.

"We'll see later on how well he links up with others. We have a lot of hope with him that it will work.

"He moves quickly and finds space really well. He's a player we needed."

Griezmann became Barca's joint-most expensive transfer when he signed for €120m (£108m/$134m) from domestic rivals Atletico and will further travel with the club to the USA for their final preparations following their clash with the Gunners.

Despite claiming domestic glory last season once more, the Catalan outfit, and coach Valverde in particular, faced criticism for their failings in the , after they surrendered a 3-0 first leg advantage against eventual winners Liverpool at Anfield .

Griezmann, who lifted the World Cup in last year however, isn't being drawn on European focus yet as he instead looks to meet new expectations at Camp Nou.

"We're talking about the Champions League because we haven't won it but La Liga is also a really difficult competition to win," he stated.

"I've been playing in La Liga since I was 18 and I haven't won it. It's really tough. It looks easy because Barca win year after year but it's really difficult."