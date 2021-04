Valencia walk off pitch after defender Diakhaby accuses Cadiz's Cala of racial abuse

Valencia walked off the pitch on Sunday after defender Mouctar Diakhaby claimed he was racially abused by Cadiz's Juan Cala.

Diakhaby was visibly upset after an altercation with Cala, with the game halting in the 30th minute with the two arguing at midfield.

Valencia proceeded to walk off the pitch in the wake of the incident, with Diakhaby then urging his team-mates to return to the pitch.

