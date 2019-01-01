Valencia hints at Man Utd departure after 10-year stint at Old Trafford

The Ecuador international has spent the last decade at the Premier League side but looks set to leave this summer

captain Antonio has appeared to confirm his Old Trafford exit with a post on his social media accounts.

The international is approaching 10 years as a United player and has racked up six major honours at the club, including two Premier League titles.

The 33-year-old originally joined the Red Devils from back in 2009 for £16 million ($20m) and has since gone on to make 338 appearances for the club.

During his 10-year stint at the Old Trafford, he has also managed to score 25 times including vital goals against the likes of .

But Valencia was more known for his crossing ability with one of his most notable assists coming in the 2010 League Cup final against when he assisted Wayne Rooney's winning goal.

However, despite large-scale success at the club which has seen him win two Premier League titles, he's struggled to make an impact this season.

Having recovering from a knee injury, Valencia has featured just once for the Red Devils in 2019 and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer suggested this month that the winger-cum-full-back will not be offered a new contract.

Jose Mourinho named Valencia as the club's captain ahead of the 2018-19 season, but he was criticised by the Portuguese for his lack of fitness during the pre-season tour of the United States and has been used just eight times in all competitions during this injury-plagued campaign.

Valencia has previously remained quiet on his United future, but he has now all but confirmed his imminent departure by uploading a photo of the Sir Alex Ferguson Stand on his page, accompanied with a "Thank you" caption.

Valencia's last appearance for Man Utd was back on January 1 where he played the full 90 minutes in an impressive 2-0 victory at St James' Park.

The Red Devils only have five games left to play this season including a derby match against .

While Solskjaer has not regularly utilised Valencia in his tenure, the Ecuador international could still play a part as the season draws to close, especially with Luke Shaw currently suspended.