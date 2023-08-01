USWNT post worst-ever World Cup group stage points tally after dismal Portugal draw - and will be without star midfielder Rose Lavelle in round of 16

The USWNT posted their worst-ever World Cup group stage points tally after being held to a 0-0 draw by Portugal, and lost Rose Lavelle to suspension.

USWNT held to a 0-0 draw

Advanced to the knockout stage

Will miss Rose Lavelle due to suspension

WHAT HAPPENED? In their quest for a third straight World Cup title, the USWNT entered the 2023 tournament as one of the favourites. They started the competition on the right note with a victory over Vietnam. However, a toothless performance in front of goal saw them held to a 1-1 draw by the Netherlands on matchday two. They were expected to pull up their socks against the World Cup debutants, Portugal, but another uninspiring performance from Vlatko Andonovski's troops saw them slump to a goalless draw.

The USWNT thusly ended their group stage campaign with just five points, which is the lowest in their World Cup history. However, it was enough to ensure a knock-out berth as they finished second in Group E behind the Netherlands, who amassed seven points from three fixtures.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Andonovski will miss the services of Rose Lavelle in midfield in the round of 16 after she picked up her second caution of the tournament following a clumsy challenge on Dolores Silva. Lavelle mistimed a tackle in the first half and left the referee with little choice but to pull out a yellow.

"I'm just I'm disappointed myself that I picked up that yellow," she said after the game. "Disappointed I can't help the team out on the field next game. I think there's still a lot of ways that I can help the team off the field, so I guess that's where my energy will be."

IN ONE PHOTO:

Getty

WHAT NEXT? The USWNT will be back in action on August 6 in Melbourne in a round of 16 clash against the winners of Group G, which is most likely to be Sweden as it stands.