'Really big mouth!' - USWNT's disastrous World Cup exit ridiculed by Netherlands star Lineth Beerensteyn as she revels in Vlatko Andonovski's side's failure

Netherlands star Lineth Beerensteyn ridiculed USWNT and said they had a "really big mouth" after the U.S. were knocked out of the Women's World Cup.

USWNT suffer shock World Cup last-16 exit

Lost to Sweden on penalties

Beerensteyn takes a jibe at "big mouth" USWNT

WHAT HAPPENED? After the USA's title defence ended with a penalty shootout defeat against Sweden, Beerensteyn openly mocked the USWNT's performance. It was their worst performance in World Cup history and the Dutch star did not let go of the opportunity to take a dig at Megan Rapinoe and her teammates.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The first moment when I heard that they were out, I was just thinking, 'Yes! Bye!'" said Beerensteyn.

"From the start of this tournament, they already had a really big mouth. They were talking already about the final and stuff. I was just thinking, 'you first have to show it on the pitch before you are talking'," she added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The USWNT won just one of their three group stage games and were also held to a 1-1 draw by the Netherlands. Although they qualified for the knockouts they had just five points in their kitty, which was their worst-ever tally in the World Cup after the round-robin stage, which meant that the Dutch finished as group toppers.

Nonetheless, after slamming the USWNT, Beerensteyn admitted that she had a lot of respect for the four-time champions but hopes that the Stars and Stripes would tone down after the World Cup humbling.

"I am not being rude in that way. I mean, I have still a lot of respect for them, but now they are out of the tournament," said Beerensteyn.

"For them, it's a thing that they have to take with them in the future - don't start to talk about something that's far away. I hope that they will learn from that."

WHAT NEXT? The Netherlands will be back in action on Thursday when they will lock horns with Spain in the quarterfinals for a place in the last four.