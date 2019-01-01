USWNT vs Portugal women: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The World Cup champions will play their second game of their victory tour against Portugal on Thursday evening

The U.S. women's national team are set to face off against in the first of two friendlies at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia as part of their five-game victory tour.

The 2019 Women's World Cup champions will be celebrating their title success in front of their home fans, with a record crowd of 44,100 to be in attendance. It is a team record for a standalone friendly game.

Jill Ellis' side got their victory tour started with an emphatic 3-0 over the in their opening game of the five-game slate on August 4 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

They will play Portugal once again in early September, before rounding out their tour with an additional two matches against .

Game USWNT vs Portugal women Date Thursday, August 29 Time 12am BST / 7pm ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial) .

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream FOX Sports 1 fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the match will not be livestreamed or shown on television.

UK TV channel Online stream N/A N/A

Squads & Team News

Position USWNT squad Goalkeepers Naeher, Harris, Franch Defenders Sauerbrunn, O'Hara, Dahlkemper, Krieger, Davidson, Sonnett, Dunn, Short Midfielders Mewis, Brian, Ertz, Horan, Lavelle, Long Forwards Pugh, Lloyd, Morgan, Rapinoe, Heath, McDonald, Press,

Ellis has drafted in North Carolina Courage striker Kristen Hamilton and Chicago Red Stars defender Casey Short for the two games against Portugal, in order to deal with a depleted squad due to injury.

World Cup star Megan Rapinoe (Achilles) could miss out on the game despite being called up for the tour,. Alex Morgan (concussion), Kelly O'Hara (ankle), Mallory Pugh, Alyssa Naeher, Rose Lavelle (concussion), Morgan Brian and Tierna Davidson are also injury doubts.

USWNT potential XI: Harris; Short, Sauerbrunn, Dahlkemper, Dunn; Mewis, Ertz, Horan; Heath, Press, Hamilton.

Position Portugal squad Goalkeepers Costa, Morais, Pereira Defenders M. Mendes, Infante, Rebelo, Fidalgo, Norton, Neto, M. Gomes, Costa, Maia, Marchao Midfielders Borges, J. Silva, D. Silva, C. Mendes, Leite Forwards T. Pinto, F. Pinto, Silva, Marques, D. Gomes

Portugal potential XI: Pereira; Mendes, Neto, Rebelo, Fidalgo; Borges, J. Silva, C. Mendes; T. Pinto, Silva, Marques.

Betting & Match Odds

The USWNT are 1/25 favourites to win this match with bet365. Portugal are on offer at 25/1, while the draw is available at 14/1.

