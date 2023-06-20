'Forever' - USWNT star Lindsey Horan posts picture of beautiful moment she got engaged to fiancé Tyler Heaps

- Horan announces engagement to Tyler Heaps
- Huge life moment comes ahead of WWC
- Heaps currently works at AS Monaco
WHAT HAPPENED? Horan has posted a beautiful picture of herself and her now-fiancé Heaps, with the midfielder's partner popping the question amid a stunning mountain backdrop.
WHAT THEY POSTED:
THE GOSSIP: Horan's news comes in what could be a defining summer for her career. Not only is she set to represent the United States in the Women's World Cup, she has also been linked with a move away from club side Lyon. Her partner, Heaps, currently works as an analyst for Monaco.
IN A PHOTO:
WHAT NEXT FOR HORAN? She is certain to be named in the USWNT's World Cup squad, which is set to be unveiled later this week.