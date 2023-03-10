Lindsey Horan scored a lovely goal for Lyon on Friday as the U.S. women's national team star's first-time finished helped lift her side to victory.

Horan with lovely first-time finish

Lyon won 2-1 against Fleury

USWNT back in action in April

WHAT HAPPENED? Horan's goal came in the 81st minute with her side up 1-0 against Fleury thanks to an early strike from Sara Dabritz. The USWNT star made it 2-0 as she tapped home a corner kick with what turned out to be the game-winner in the 2-1 victory.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Horan is set to be a key figure in the USWNT midfield at this summer's World Cup, although the unit as a whole remains a big question mark for Vlatko Andonovski's side. Horan, though, is a mainstay that Andonovski will count on to stabilize the team from the center of the field, much like the 28-year-old star has done since making her debut a decade ago.

WHAT NEXT FOR USWNT? The U.S. are back in action next month with friendlies against the Republic of Ireland on April 8 and 11.