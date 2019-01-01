USWNT honors '99ers with new kits for World Cup

The U.S. has introduced the uniforms it will wear in France, with its home version paying tribute to the World Cup winners from 20 years ago

The U.S. women's national team has released the two kits it will be wearing at this summer's World Cup in .

The home kit pays tribute to the 1999 World Cup team, which captivated the nation while winning the tournament on home soil 20 years ago.

This summer, the U.S. will have a chance to make it four World Cup titles and two in a row after lifting the trophy in 2015 in Canada.

“To be reigning champion is not easy going into a tournament, but this team is ready to take it on,” Alex Morgan said in a release from kit manufacturer Nike.

The USWNT home kit is an all-white design that's made to be reminiscent of the kit the team wore in the World Cup 20 years ago.

On the back of the home kit, there is a gray panel that includes the names of all 50 U.S. states, a feature Morgan calls "unique."

The team's away kit features a red shirt with red shorts and blue socks.

The USWNT has been drawn in Group F of the World Cup alongside , and . It kicks off the defense of its title on June 11.

The team will continue its preparations for the World Cup in April against and , before playing in three more friendlies in May against , New Zealand and .