USWNT could reach GOAT status with Women's World Cup triumph, claims Alexi Lalas

WHAT HAPPENED? The U.S. men's soccer legend and TV pundit Alexi Lalas has high expectations for the USWNT as the squad looks to create history at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup this summer, saying the Stars and Stripes would arguably be the greatest team of all-time if they became the first team to achieve a World Cup three-peat.

The 52-year-old suggested the USWNT is already in a rare company, having won four World Cup crowns (1991, 1999, 2015 and 2019). But winning three on the spin would be a feat of epic proportions, he said, and one that would raise the team's reputation even higher.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to TMZ Sports, Lalas said: "[It] would certainly put them in the conversation of the greatest team ever."

He noted how winning in 2023 would be perhaps the USWNT's sweetest triumph yet, adding: "The rest of the world has started to catch up. They are putting more resources in. That's a good thing. Competition is a good thing. You have the likes of England, France, and Germany and our friends up to the north, Canada and the Netherlands."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The World Cup is just around the corner the USWNT is finishing preparations for the tournament, having just completed a two-game set with Ireland and announcing a friendly against Wales.

There are several names in the USWNT that are familiar to fans around the world given their experience in prior tournaments. Established stars such as Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe will feature, while veteran midfielder Julie Ertz is a late contender to regain a starting role. Young players may also need to step up, though, after Mallory Swanson's recent injury.

WHAT NEXT FOR USWNT? After back-to-back victories over Ireland, there will be one warm-up match on July 9 against Wales for Vlatko Andonovski's side.