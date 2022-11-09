USWNT 2023 fixtures & results: Women's World Cup, SheBelieves Cup & U.S. match schedule in full

A complete guide to the United States' year, including fixtures at the 2023 Women's World Cup and the SheBelieves Cup.

This year, the U.S. women's national team will aim to become the first to ever win three Women's World Cup titles in a row.

It promises to be the toughest tournament the U.S. has had to date, with competition growing in Europe in particular. That much was certainly demonstrated towards the end of 2022, as Vlatko Andonovski's side fell to defeat in England and Spain - though on a difficult week marred by the shocking findings of the Yates report.

It will be imperative for the USWNT to prepare accordingly for the summer's big event, then, with there plenty of chances to do so.

What fixtures does the USWNT have in 2022?

The USWNT will kick off its year early on with a doubleheader against New Zealand in January. Those games will see the team get a taste of the two venues where its World Cup group stages fixtures will be later this year.

In February, Vlatko Andonovski's side will then host the eighth edition of the SheBelieves Cup, which the U.S. has won five times. There has been no news yet on which other nations will be participating.

The only other fixtures confirmed for the USWNT are the World Cup group stage games, in which the team will face Vietnam, the Netherlands and the Group A play-off winner, which will be either Portugal, Cameroon or Thailand. The play-off tournament takes place from February 17 to February 23.

The rest of the year is then open for U.S. Soccer to organize. Ahead of the World Cup, there are international breaks from April 3 to April 11 and July 10 to July 18 for the federation to choose opponents that will best prepare the USWNT for the tournament.

Following the summer's big event, there are three more windows for friendly games, running from September 18 to September 16, from October 23 to October 31 and from November 27 to December 6.

So far, though, the only fixtures confirmed for the team in 2023 are the two in New Zealand in January.

USWNT's 2023 Women's World Cup group

