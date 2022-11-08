Tim Weah is preparing to fulfil a dream that his Ballon d’Or-winning father George never managed, with the USMNT star heading for his first World Cup.

Lille winger was born in America

His dad is a Liberian legend

Forward hoping to head for Qatar

WHAT HAPPENED? The 22-year-old forward, who now plays for Lille having graduated out of Paris Saint-Germain’s academy, is expected to be named in Gregg Berhalter’s squad for the 2022 finals in Qatar. If he does get the nod, then his decision to represent the United States – the country of his birth – will be vindicated as he achieves something that his AC Milan and Liberia legend dad was unable to over the course of his iconic career.

WHAT THEY SAID: Weah has told the Daily Mail of his father’s reaction to potentially gracing the biggest sporting event on the planet: “I know he is excited deep down because he didn't get the chance to play in a World Cup with his country. I feel he is living that moment through me. He is excited like any father or mother would be. They want me to do my best and I just want to perform.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Weah has earned 25 caps for the U.S. to date, scoring three goals along the way, and is excited by the prospect of rubbing shoulders with football’s biggest stars in Qatar. He added: “I'm looking forward to seeing my French guys, Kylian [Mbappe], Kingsley Coman, the whole French team. Obviously you get to watch [Lionel] Messi and Neymar compete at the highest level and perform to the best of their ability. These are guys I looked up to when I was younger and I still do to this day so to be at the same tournament is an honour for sure.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR WEAH? The United States will open their 2022 World Cup campaign against Wales on November 21, before then going on to face England and Iran in their other Group B fixtures.