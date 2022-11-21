USMNT vs Wales: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream USMNT vs Wales on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

The United States men's national team (USMNT) are set to face Wales in their 2022 World Cup opening match in Group B at the Al Rayyan Stadium in Qatar on Monday. The USMNT are winless in their last three matches, which included two friendlies against Japan and Saudi Arabia, but will look to start their World Cup campaign on a strong note.

Wales have it even worse when it comes to form. They have not won a single game since June 2022, when they beat Ukraine to qualify for the World Cup, and Rob Page will want to end his team's run of three consecutive defeats and announce their arrival in Qatar with a win.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

USMNT vs Wales date & kick-off time

Game: USMNT vs Wales Date: November 21, 2022 Kick-off time: 7:00pm BST / 2:00pm ET / 12:30am IST (Nov 22) Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch USMNT vs Wales on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

It will also be broadcast on Fox Sports and Telemundo.

In the UK, the match will be broadcast and streamed on ITV, STV and S4C.

In India, fans can catch it on the Sports 18 Network and stream the games on Voot Select and Jio TV.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S.A. Fox Sports, Telemundo fuboTV, Peacock, Fox Sports app UK ITV 1, STV, S4C ITV Player, STV Player, S4C Online India Sports 18 SD/HD Voot Select/Jio TV

USMNT squad & team news

Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie is ready to return to the lineup for the USMNT after recovering from a thigh injury that he suffered in October.

Gregg Berhalter should have a fully fit and World Cup-ready squad to pick when naming his starting lineup against Wales. Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic, Timothy Weah, Gio Reyna and Jesus Ferreira will all be looking to claim their spot in the first team in the opening game.

USMNT predicted XI: Turner; Dest, Zimmerman, Long, A Robinson; Adams, McKennie, Aaronson; Reyna, Ferreira, Pulisic

Position Players Goalkeepers Turner, Johnson, Horvath. Defenders Yedlin, Zimmerman, Long, Dest, Scally, Carter-Vickers, Robinson, Ream, Moore Midfielders Musa, Roldan, Acosta, McKennie, Adams, De la Torre, Aaronson Forwards Pulisic, Morris, Sargent, Ferreira, Reyna, Weah, Wright

Wales squad & team news

Page will be hoping Gareth Bale can play a vital role on the big stage ahead of the Wales' first World Cup appearance in 64 years, despite the fact that the former Real Madrid star has averaged less than 30 minutes on the pitch per game during his stint in MLS with LAFC so far.

Joe Allen is also likely to return to the midfield despite being troubled by injury issues since September.

Wales predicted XI: Hennessey; Roberts, Ampadu, Rodon, Davies, Williams; Allen, Ramsey; Bale, Moore, James