USMNT star Yunus Musah included in Valencia’s pre-season tour squad with AC Milan transfer yet to be agreed

- Musah agreed AC Milan transfer
- Clubs yet to strike deal over fee
- USMNT star named in pre-season squad
WHAT HAPPENED? Valencia announced the list of players who will compete in their pre-season tour and Musah has been included. His admission to the squad comes despite reports the United States international has already agreed to join Milan this summer.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Although the 20-year-old has a personal agreement with the Serie A side, the two clubs are yet to reach an agreement over a transfer fee. According to Relevo, Milan are offering around €20 million (£17m/$22m) including bonuses, whereas Valencia are pushing for a figure closer to €25m (£22m/$28m).
WHAT NEXT FOR MUSAH? The USMNT star will travel on tour with Valencia but he will hope to soon unite with fellow international team-mate Christian Pulisic by completing a transfer to Milan.