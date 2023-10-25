Another USMNT star heading to Europe! Johnny Cardoso set to join Real Betis this summer following impressive Internacional spell

United States midfielder Johnny Cardoso has reportedly reached an agreement to join La Liga side Real Betis in time for the 2024-25 season.

WHAT HAPPENED? Betis are set to pay up to €5 million ($5.2m/£4.3m) to bring in Cardoso in the summer transfer window, according to Relevo. The Spanish side are believed to have been keeping tabs on the midfielder for some time and have decided to make their move after watching him impress in the Copa Libertadoes with Internacional. Cardoso is seen as a potential replacement for Guido Rodriguez who is out of contract at the end of the season and yet to renew.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Cardoso's move to Betis will see yet another USMNT star make the switch to Europe and he will be hoping he can make an impact in the Spanish top flight. Cardoso will join a growing list of USMNT players plying their trade in Europe, with stars including Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Sergino Dest, Yunus Musah, Folarin Balogun and Luca de la Torre all enjoying life across the Atlantic.

WHAT NEXT? Cardoso will spend the rest of the season with Internacional and is set to return to action on Thursday when his team take on Vasco in Brazil's Serie A.