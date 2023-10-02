"Completely eliminate it' - USMNT star Christian Pulisic says the game is 'better off' without VAR technology

U.S mens national team star Christian Pulisic spoke with the Men In Blazer's TV show, giving his thoughts on how the game is better off 'without' VAR.

VAR under spotlight after Premier League gaffe

Pulisic doesn't want VAR in football

Is okay with Goal Line Technology

WHAT HAPPENED? Last weekend, the Premier League suffered from a flurry of instances that saw the refereeing decisions during Liverpool's 2-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur. Pulisic believes that if the technology can't make 100 percent correct decisions, they should eliminate it.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Eliminate it completely. I don't mind the Goal Line Technology at all, I think it's great in my opinion but other than that I know its one of those things where if it goes for you, you love it. If it's against you, you hate it. But, just, overall as a fan, I just think we're better off without it." said the American [via Men In Blazers].

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PGMOL apologized to Liverpool after the game but coach Jurgen Klopp spoke about apologies not changing the results and costing teams because of it. However, VAR will continue to stay in the spotlight as long as it is in the game.

IN A PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT? Pulisic will next be in action against on Wednesday, October 4 when AC Milan travel to Germany to face Borussia Dortmund in the UCL.