USMNT should have gone for win against England! - ex-midfielder Stuart Holden

Former United States men's national team midfielder Stuart Holden said his nation should have gone for all three points late against England.

Game was there for the taking

USMNT didn't go all-out in final minutes

Still never defeated by England at major tournament

WHAT HAPPENED? The USMNT held England to a 0-0 draw on matchday two of the World Cup on Friday, extending its unbeaten run against the Three Lions at major tournaments to three games. However, the Stars and Stripes went conservative in the final minutes, which upset Holden given a loss would not have ruined their chances of making the last 16 anyway.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, he said: "I would have liked us to go for it in the last 10 minutes because we had nothing to lose in this game."

Still, he was impressed with the overall performance, adding: "Americans back home will be proud that we went toe-to-toe with you guys (England)."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Many tipped England to put the USMNT to the sword after Southgate's side was ruthless against Iran. However, Gregg Berhalter's side largely quelled the English attack and had some great chances of its own to snatch victory, mainly through Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie.

WHAT NEXT FOR USMNT? After drawing both of their World Cup games so far, the USMNT has a decent chance of securing a spot in the knockouts. A win over Iran on November 29, coupled with England avoiding defeat against Wales, would see Berhalter's men through.